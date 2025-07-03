Water crisis forces families to flee Al-Karmah

2025-07-03T14:48:41+00:00

Shafaq News - Al-Anbar

A severe water shortage gripped parts of Al-Karmah district in Iraq’s Al-Anbar province, forcing families to flee and raising health concerns, a source warned on Thursday.

The Head of the Euphrates Environmental Center, Samim Al-Fahdawi, told Shafaq News that the use of unsafe well water had led to a spike in skin diseases. He urged authorities to take swift, sustainable measures before the humanitarian and health situation worsens.

Al-Fahdawi noted that the same areas faced a similar crisis two years ago and are now among the 27 most water-stressed localities in Al-Anbar.

Al-Anbar province has faced a worsening water crisis in recent years, driven by climate change, declining inflows from the Euphrates, and the absence of strategic water management projects.

