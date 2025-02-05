'Palm City' project takes off in Basra

Shafaq News/ Basra Governor Asaad Al-Eidani announced, on Wednesday, the launch of the Palm City project (Madinat Al Nakheel,) one of Iraq's largest housing and development initiatives.

Speaking at a press conference, Al-Eidani said the project spans 54 nature reserves in addition to 34 dunams and is designed as a sustainable, eco-friendly city. "Palm City will include 120,000 housing units, universities, and industrial zones, with natural reserves aimed at reducing carbon emissions and improving quality of life," he stated.

The governor added that the long-planned project, which has been in the works for over a decade, has now secured the necessary approvals. "An agreement has been reached with three leading construction firms, and investment licenses will be granted soon," he noted.

The three companies are: China Railway Construction Corporation, Al-Safi Group, and the Egyptian Mountain View Company. “They reaffirmed their commitment to executing the project to the highest standards, expressing their vision of making Basra the ‘Jewel of the Gulf’ through this major investment.” The governor said.