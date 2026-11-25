Shafaq News

Iraq devalued its dinar in October amid mounting pressure to keep paying roughly 15 million citizens who receive state salaries, pensions or welfare, a decision that is now eroding the purchasing power of the incomes it was meant to protect. The same fiscal strain hangs over a 2027 federal budget that remains stuck in cabinet, nearly six weeks after its legal deadline.

Those 15 million people account for about a third of a population of some 46 million. By Shafaq News' count of official data, they include 4.55 million public employees, about 2.9 million retirees and 7.6 million beneficiaries of social protection programs. Count their dependents, and the share of Iraqi households whose monthly budget hinges on a transfer from Baghdad climbs far higher. Most of the revenue financing that system comes from oil.

Ali Jabbar, a specialist in crisis and state-institution management, told Shafaq News that paying salaries is affordable, but current spending is growing faster than the economy's capacity to generate non-oil revenue and jobs.

Finance Ministry data for the first seven months of 2026 show that the state collected 39.1 trillion dinars, 78% of it from oil, and spent 65.4 trillion, leaving a deficit of 26.3 trillion dinars ($17.3 billion). Salaries and compensation consumed 35.9 trillion and social care another 16 trillion. Together they took about four-fifths of all spending and exceeded total revenue for the period.

By the end of August, the cumulative deficit had widened to 30.4 trillion dinars ($20 billion).

The bill has climbed for years. Payroll and pensions rose from 57.6 trillion dinars in 2022 to 78.7 trillion in 2024, according to Jabbar, with estimates for 2025 and 2026 between 83 and 86 trillion. The International Monetary Fund, in its 2025 review of Iraq, projected that salaries and pensions could reach 54% of total spending by 2030, while oil continues to supply more than 90% of government revenue.

That dependence became a liability after the US-Iran war disrupted shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, the main route for Iraq's southern crude. Exports collapsed from nearly 100 million barrels in February to about 32 million barrels across May and June combined, while oil revenue fell from $6.8 billion in February to about $2.3 billion over those two months.

Read more: Iraq’s budget paralysis: How the 1/12 rule reduced state finances to salary payments

A Currency Bent to The Payroll

Faced with that gap, the government turned to the exchange rate. On October 6, the cabinet raised the official rate from 1,320 to 1,520 dinars per dollar, Iraq's first devaluation since 2020, with the Central Bank of Iraq now buying dollars from the Finance Ministry at 1,500. Because the state sells oil in dollars and pays wages in dinars. Every dollar earned from oil exports now yields more dinars for the treasury.

Officially, the move was a precaution against falling oil revenue. Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi was blunter when he defended it before parliament two days later. The alternatives, he said, were compulsory savings, under which employees would wait for deferred pay, salaries every 45 days instead of monthly, or more borrowing. The payroll, in effect, set the exchange rate.

Economist Ahmed Abd Rabbo estimates the devaluation could add 17 to 20 trillion dinars a year to the treasury. Set against his own figure of about 8 trillion dinars a month for salaries, pensions, and social care, that windfall covers little more than two months of the bill, and he warns it will shrink further if higher import costs pass quickly into consumer prices.

Public salaries and pensions are paid in dinars, while dinar-denominated savings also lose value against the dollar, so the measure taken to pay 15 million people also cuts what their pay can buy in an import-dependent economy. Nawar al-Saadi, a professor of international economics, estimates the dinar lost about 14.5% of its value, warning against “turning the exchange rate into a standing tool for financing deficits”and arguing that the lasting solution lies in reducing current spending and limiting public-sector hiring.

The parallel rate jumped to about 168,500 dinars per $100 the day the new rate took effect and traded near 171,000 on November 19. The gap with the official rate has narrowed from about 21% to roughly 12% without closing, while central bank reserves fell from $97.4 billion at the end of 2025 to $80.6 billion by the end of July.

The decision also opened a political front. Lawmakers threatened to question the finance minister and the central bank governor, and the Hoqooq bloc, the parliamentary wing of the Iran-aligned armed faction Kataib Hezbollah, asked the Federal Supreme Court to overturn it. Shakhwan Abdullah of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP), which governs the autonomous Kurdistan Region with its rival, the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK), stopped short of demanding a reversal and urged the government to rein in prices first.

Read more: Can Iraq’s economy weather a wider regional shock? Experts differ

The Largest Budget, The Deepest Hole

The draft 2027 budget carries the same strain into next year. In October, parliamentary Finance Committee member Abbas Hayal put projected spending at 217 trillion dinars ($142.8 billion), which would be the largest in Iraq's history, against an estimated deficit of 50 trillion dinars ($32.9 billion). The draft assumed oil at $58 a barrel, exports of four million barrels a day, and an exchange rate of 1,500 dinars per dollar.

A subsequent estimate from Susan Abdullah, head of the General Commission for Monitoring Federal Revenue Allocations, placed projected revenue at about 175 trillion dinars. The publicly cited figures do not fully reconcile, and the draft remains under revision.

Rather than containing the wage bill, the draft moves contract and daily-paid workers across ministries onto the permanent payroll and allocates 100,000 contract positions, many earmarked for unemployed graduates, to be shared among provinces by population. Al-Zaidi has also pledged to appoint resident doctors who currently work on contracts. Abd Rabbo calls the conversion of contract staff the budget's real test, since every permanent post adds to the treasury's future obligations.

Cutting And Expanding At Once

On October 12, a government source told Shafaq News that a team formed by al-Zaidi had proposed merging some independent bodies, reviewing salaries for certain groups and pensions paid to some officials, and adding a clause that would let the government defer costly commitments during the year. That same week, political blocs were discussing new ministries, among them a portfolio for artificial intelligence or digital investment, a split of the culture and tourism ministry, and four deputy prime minister posts.

Under muhasasa, the informal system that distributes state posts among sectarian and ethnic parties, each new portfolio enlarges the pool of positions to trade. Legal researcher Saif al-Saadi says a sovereign ministry such as Interior or Defense is worth 15 to 20 bargaining points, a service ministry 10 to 12. Nouri al-Dulaimi, a former planning minister, warns that bodies created without clear mandates would only deepen Iraq's "disguised unemployment."

The reform meant to break this pattern remains narrow: the 2027 budget introduces program and performance budgeting, which ties funding to measurable results, yet applies it only to the Electricity Ministry and two provinces, al-Diwaniyah and Saladin. Abd Rabbo describes the shift as moving the question from how much a ministry received to what society gained from the spending.

Read more: Why Iraq's dinar keeps sliding despite fresh US cash

Stalled Over Who Gets Paid

Politics has compounded the delay. Iraq's financial management law required the draft to reach parliament by October 15. The cabinet instead postponed a vote planned for November 7, then again on November 10. A political source told Shafaq News that the main obstacles were compensatory salaries for certain groups, chiefly former Rafha detainees -Iraqis who sought refuge in a Saudi Arabian camp after the 1991 uprising against Saddam Hussein- along with provincial allocations and the Kurdistan Region's share, the last entangled in the feud between the KDP and PUK.

“The argument in cabinet is over which groups the state should pay, with little debate over how much it can afford,”the source said.

Each week of delay raises the prospect of a third consecutive year without fully approved annual spending authority. Iraq passed no budget law for 2026, and the 2025 spending schedules were never approved. Ministries have since operated under the one-twelfth rule, which generally limits monthly spending to one-twelfth of the previous year's actual current expenditure, excluding non-recurring expenses.

On November 23, al-Zaidi said only that the bill would reach parliament soon.

Read more: Iraqi dinar devaluation sparks backlash from blocs inside the cabinet

The Remedy, And The Record

Jabbar suggests freezing growth in current spending, avoiding new permanent commitments without sustainable funding, and redirecting money toward vocational training and private-sector jobs. Abd Rabbo argues that the state must shift from being the main source of income to financing an economy that creates work outside the budget, a change he insists requires no cuts to salaries or welfare. The IMF has urged the same course: control the wage bill, raise non-oil revenue, and protect capital spending.

Precedent offers little comfort. Iraq devalued in 2020 after an oil price crash, strengthened the dinar in 2023 and has now reversed course again, each time adjusting the currency while leaving the payroll intact.

The 2027 budget will show if that pattern holds: passed with contract conversions, new posts and a deficit cushioned by a weaker dinar, it will keep the payroll whole by risking further erosion of its purchasing power, leaving the state with more people to pay, a weaker currency to pay them in and even less room to absorb the next oil shock.

1 US dollar = 1,520 dinars.

Written and edited by Shafaq News staff.