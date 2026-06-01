Iraq removes General Ports Company head

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraqi Transport Minister Wahab Salman Al-Hassani on Monday removed Farhan Al-Fartousi, head of the General Company for Ports of Iraq, which oversees the Grand Al-Faw Port project, a key component of the country's $17 billion Development Road initiative.

No reason was given for the decision. According to a ministry document reviewed by Shafaq News, Al-Fartousi was replaced on an acting basis by Alaa Abdul Hassan Al-Aqili pending the completion of legal procedures related to the suspension.

The General Company manages the development of Grand Faw Port, the southern gateway to the Development Road corridor linking the Gulf with Turkiye and Europe. Al-Fartousi oversaw several key phases of the project, including preparations for its operational stage and the process of selecting an international operator.

In recent months, Al-Fartousi also announced progress on major components of the project, including the container yard, which is designed to handle 3.5 million containers annually, and infrastructure works linked to the Development Road initiative.

Read more: Rebuilding Basra’s maritime power: Is Al-Faw Port the game changer for Iraq?