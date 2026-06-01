Iraqi Kurdistan's PUK and KDP move to end political deadlock

Shafaq News- Al-Sulaymaniyah

The Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) and the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK), the two dominant political forces in the Kurdistan Region, are moving toward resolving their prolonged political crisis, resuming bilateral dialogue, and reactivating the regional parliament, senior officials from both parties revealed on Monday.

PUK spokesman Karwan Gaznay told a press conference that the two parties, while politically distinct with differing visions and mechanisms, share substantial common ground. Efforts are underway to arrange a meeting between the two sides in the near future, he said, expressing hope that such talks would strengthen mutual understanding and coordination.

KDP senior official Ari Hersin said, “The KDP and PUK are Kurdish parties working in the service of the Kurdish people, and citizens expect them to cooperate and act jointly in Kurdistan’s interest.” He also expects dialogue to resume within days, noting that the media war that had previously characterized relations between the two parties has stopped.

On the parliament file, Hersin confirmed that the Kurdistan Region's legislature will be reactivated in the coming period, “but only after understandings are reached with the PUK through joint consultations.”

Kurdish leader Masoud Barzani last Tuesday called on Kurdistan's political forces to convene after Eid al-Adha to address the political impasse and bring an end to “a charged and strained political environment.”

Political disagreements between the two main Kurdish parties, the KDP and the PUK, have stalled government formation since the October 2024 elections, in which the KDP won 39 seats, and the PUK secured 23 in the 100-member parliament. Lawmakers briefly convened on December 3 but failed to elect a speaker or move forward with cabinet formation, leaving the legislature at a standstill.

Read more: Six months of stalemate: Kurdistan’s government formation crisis deepens