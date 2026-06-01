Kurdistan Region records 751 attacks in three months

Shafaq News- Al-Sulaymaniyah

The Kurdistan Region came under 751 missile and drone strikes during the first three months of the regional conflict involving Iran, the United States, and Israel, leaving 22 people dead and 112 injured, according to a new report by the Community Peacemaker Teams–Iraqi Kurdistan (CPT-IK).

The organization documented the incidents between Feb. 28 and May 28, 2026, noting that the bombardment was most intense during the first 40 days of the conflict, when 647 strikes occurred before a temporary ceasefire took effect on April 8. Suicide drones accounted for 78.4% of the total.

Erbil was the hardest-hit province, accounting for 78.3%, followed by Al-Sulaymaniyah with 18%, Duhok with 2.9%, and Halabja with 0.8%.

About 37.4% of the attacks targeted US diplomatic and military facilities, 31.7% hit civilian areas, commercial sites, and facilities linked to the Kurdistan Region’s Ministry of Peshmerga Affairs, while 30.9% were directed at refugee camps and bases used by Iranian Kurdish opposition groups.

CPT-IK attributed 39.7% of the incidents to Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and 60.3% to Iran-aligned armed groups operating in Iraq.