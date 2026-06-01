Mechanical malfunction hits MSC container ship near Iraq’s Umm Qasr

Shafaq News- Basra

A large Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC) container vessel suffered a mechanical failure in the Khor Abdullah waterway on Monday shortly after departing Umm Qasr North Port in Basra, southern Iraq, with 96 export containers onboard, a security source told Shafaq News.

Pressure buildup inside balance tank compartments 9 and 10 caused a technical explosion aboard the vessel after it left the port, with no indications of sabotage or any other external factor.

Authorities have opened an investigation to determine the circumstances of the incident and evaluate any resulting damage.

The vessel had arrived earlier today from Dubai and was due to transport Iraqi products, including dates, soft drinks, and spare parts, to international markets. The General Company for Iraqi Ports noted that it was the second major cargo ship to reach Umm Qasr within hours.