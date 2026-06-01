Back-to-back ships reach Iraq’s Umm Qasr port

Shafaq News- Basra

A giant Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC) container ship arrived at Umm Qasr port in Basra, southern Iraq, becoming the second cargo vessel to reach the facility within hours, the General Company for Iraqi Ports reported on Monday.

Farhan Al-Fartousi, Director General of the company, told Shafaq News that the vessel, which came from the Emirati city of Dubai, is set to load 96 export-bound containers, including dates, soft drinks, and spare parts destined for foreign markets.

Earlier today, Umm Qasr North Port received its first direct cargo vessel from China, carrying 29,720 tons of goods and marking the resumption of direct maritime shipments through the Strait of Hormuz.