Basra assassination suspects caught fleeing to Iran

Shafaq News- Basra

Two suspects in the assassination of Iraqi Army Major Hussein Abu Risha were arrested Monday at the Shalamcheh border crossing with Iran as they attempted to flee the country, a security source told Shafaq News.

Legal proceedings have been initiated against both men pending further investigation into the circumstances of the killing.

Abu Risha, an officer with the Basra Criminal Investigation Directorate, was shot dead by unidentified gunmen near his home in Basra province on Sunday. Interior Ministry Undersecretary Hussein al-Awadi ordered the formation of an investigative team the same day.