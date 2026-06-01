Iraq's prime minister picks woman engineer as senior adviser

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi has appointed Azhar Hussein Saleh, the former head of the Iraqi Engineers Syndicate and ex-undersecretary at the Ministry of Planning, as his adviser for administrative and technical affairs, an informed source told Shafaq News on Monday.

Another source said that several other staff appointments took place, including a new government spokesman, a protocol director, and a nominee for media office director.