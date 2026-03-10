Iraq–Iran trade continues at Shalamcheh crossing despite explosions across border

Shafaq News- Basra

Commercial traffic at the Shalamcheh border crossing in southern Iraq is continuing despite more than 20 explosions reported on the Iranian side of the border, a source at the crossing told Shafaq News.

Video footage captured by Shafaq News shows trucks and travelers continuing to move through the crossing, while flames can be seen rising from the Iranian side near the Iraqi border. Residents in Basra reported hearing a series of powerful explosions coming from across the border.

The crossing, located in Basra province in Iraq’s southern frontier with Iran, is one of the main trade gateways between the two countries, including for food supplies.

Head of Iraq’s Border Ports Authority, Lieutenant General Omar Al-Waeli, confirmed on Sunday that goods continue to enter Iraq around the clock without interruption, noting that border crossings have not been affected by the ongoing regional developments. The Ministry of Trade said the country’s food supply remains stable and under control, stressing that there are no signs of shortages in local markets following the recent US-Israeli strikes on Iran.