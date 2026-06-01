Wheat field fire scorches 1.5 hectares in Saladin's Tuz Khurmatu

Shafaq News- Saladin

A fire broke out on Monday in a wheat farm east of the Tuz Khurmatu district in Saladin province, eastern Iraq, burning through approximately 15 dunams (1.5 hectares) of planted crop, a local source told Shafaq News.

High temperatures and dry vegetation accelerated the spread of flames. Civil defense teams contained the fire before it reached neighboring fields. No injuries were reported.

On Sunday in the Hawija district, Kirkuk province, 22 dunams of wheat were destroyed before civil defense teams brought the blaze under control.

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