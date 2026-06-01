Iran freezes nuclear talks, eyes Bab al-Mandab after Lebanon strikes

Shafaq News- Tehran

Iran's negotiating team will suspend indirect message exchanges with the United States through intermediaries, Tasnim News Agency reported Monday, a decision Tehran linked directly to Israeli strikes on Lebanon.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Israel Katz authorized expanded strikes on Beirut's southern suburbs Monday, the first such directive since a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Lebanon was reached in April. The strikes also intensified throughout the day in southern Lebanon, with Hezbollah also continuing to target Israeli troops and military bases in parallel.

Citing sources close to the negotiations, Tasnim said that Iranian negotiators have conditioned any resumption of talks on an immediate halt to Israeli military operations in both Gaza and Lebanon.

Iran and the Resistance Axis —the network of armed factions backed by Tehran across the Middle East— have also, according to the sources, placed the activation of new fronts on their operational agenda, including the Bab al-Mandab Strait, the narrow waterway linking the Red Sea to the Gulf of Aden. “Any such move would run through Yemen's Ansarallah Movement (Houthis), which Iran backs and has already shown it can impose severe pressure on international shipping without physically closing the strait.

فوری | ایران تبادل پیام با آمریکا را در اعتراض به جنایات صهیونیست‌ها متوقف می‌کندعزم نیروهای مسلح ایران و تمام محورهای جبهه مقاومت برای واکنش به جنایات صهیونیستها و گشودن جبهه‌های جدید — خبرگزاری تسنیم - خبر فوری (@Tasnimbrk) June 1, 2026

The Houthis drone and missile campaign, launched in declared solidarity with Gaza, has forced more than 60 percent of container shipping to reroute around Africa's Cape of Good Hope, adding 10 to 15 days to transit times and driving up freight and insurance costs globally.

Beirut-based Al-Akhbar newspaper reported, citing sources close to Ansarallah, that political, military, and operational coordination between the movement, Hezbollah, and all Resistance Axis factions remains fully active. The sources said any further Israeli escalation will draw a unified response, and that Sanaa will not allow Lebanon to be targeted while the broader axis stands aside.

Mass rallies in Yemen attended by hundreds of thousands, the sources added, reflect broad public readiness to fight alongside Lebanese resistance fighters.

Read more: Israel's war fell on Christians and Shiites in Southern Lebanon