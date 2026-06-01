Barzani, French Envoy call for continued Erbil-Baghdad dialogue

Shafaq News- Erbil

Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani and French Ambassador to Iraq Patrick Durel stressed on Monday the need for continued dialogue between Erbil and Baghdad to resolve outstanding issues.

In a meeting in Erbil, the two sides reviewed political developments in Iraq, including efforts to complete the formation of the new Iraqi government, and efforts to overcome internal disputes in the Kurdistan Region, emphasizing that “dialogue and mutual understanding between Erbil and Baghdad are essential for addressing outstanding issues.”

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