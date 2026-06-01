Israeli strikes hit southern Lebanon as Hezbollah steps up attacks

Shafaq News- Beirut

Israeli warplanes and artillery continued targeting multiple areas in southern Lebanon on Monday, while Hezbollah announced a series of operations and rocket attacks against military positions in settlements in northern Israel.

Lebanese local media said the cities of Tyre and Nabatieh, along with surrounding villages and several areas in the districts of Bint Jbeil, Zahrani, and Jezzine, came under intensive Israeli airstrikes and artillery shelling. The attacks also struck the vicinity of one of the largest hospitals in the Tyre district, causing extensive damage to the facility.

The Israeli military claimed that it had killed a commander in Hezbollah’s missile units in Southern Lebanon during strikes carried out the previous day.

#عاجل ‼️قضى جيش الدفاع على قائد وحدة في منظومة الصواريخ التابعة لمنظمة حزب الله الإرهابية🔸أغار سلاح الجو، بتوجيه من قوات لواء غولاني، أمس (الأحد) في منطقة النبطية وقضى على محمد موسى متيرك، قائد وحدة في منظومة الصواريخ التابعة لمنظمة حزب الله الإرهابية.🔸على مدار سنوات، شغل… pic.twitter.com/O3D7Xv77iH — Lieutenant Colonel Ella Waweya | إيلا واوية (@CaptainElla1) June 1, 2026

Hezbollah, meanwhile, announced it had launched 22 operations since dawn using attack drones and rockets in response to “Israel’s violations of the ceasefire and the killing of Lebanese civilians.” The group said the attacks targeted Israeli military command centers in border settlements, as well as concentrations of Israeli troops and military vehicles in several locations, including al-Qawzah, Debbine, and the area surrounding Beaufort Castle.

Lebanese authorities state that more than 8,500 Israeli strikes have been recorded since March 2, which, according to the Health Ministry, resulted in 3,433 deaths and 10,395 injuries, including women and children.

The Israeli military confirmed the death of a sergeant from the Maglan commando unit and injuries to three other soldiers during fighting in southern Lebanon. Israeli media indicated that the soldier was killed after an Israeli force came under Hezbollah fire near Yuhmor and the Beaufort castle area.

Since fighting resumed in early March, the army has documented 26 soldiers and officers killed and 1,180 wounded, including 137 over the past two weeks. It added that 69 of the wounded remain in serious condition and 134 in moderate condition.

In Iran, the commander of Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters warned that northern Israel would be targeted if Israel follows through on threats to strike Beirut’s southern suburbs. In a statement, he warned residents of northern areas and military settlements in Israel to leave the region if they wished to avoid harm, citing what he described as repeated Israeli violations of the ceasefire.

Separately, the intelligence arm of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said Tehran considers any crossing of its “red lines” in Lebanon and Gaza to be grounds for direct war. In a statement, it added that Iran remains determined to carry out what it described as defensive operations, open new fronts if necessary, and maintain the strategic equation surrounding the Strait of Hormuz.