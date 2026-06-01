Trump: Israel and Hezbollah agreed to halt attacks

Shafaq News- Washington

US President Donald Trump announced on Monday that both Israel and Hezbollah had agreed to stop attacks, adding that he held a “very productive” conversation with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on this issue.

Trump added that "there would be no Israeli soldiers entering Beirut and that any troops previously heading toward the Lebanese capital had already turned back," revealing that he also held a “very good conversation” with Hezbollah" through senior representatives.

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