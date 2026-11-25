Shafaq News- Baghdad

The US Embassy in Baghdad has urged Americans in the Middle East to stay on heightened alert, warning of a growing threat of attacks by Yemen's Iran-backed Houthis and of Iranian efforts to target US officials and facilities in the region.

In a security alert issued on Tuesday, the embassy said Iran had launched attacks on US assets in Bahrain and Kuwait, while the Houthis had struck Saudi civilian airports and other critical infrastructure, causing civilian casualties and severe travel disruption. The hostilities "have the potential to escalate rapidly," it warned, adding that Iran and its allies may target US interests, businesses and institutions anywhere in the world.