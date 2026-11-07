Shafaq News- Baghdad

The US Embassy in Baghdad on Saturday warned Americans across the Middle East of an increased risk of Houthi attacks and potential Iranian attempts to target US government officials, urging them to remain vigilant amid growing security concerns across the region.

In a security alert, the embassy said air travel could be disrupted by flight cancellations and airspace closures. It advised travelers to confirm flight schedules directly with airlines and check airport updates.

"Iran and groups supportive of Iran may target other U.S. interests overseas or at locations associated with the United States and Americans throughout the world, including U.S. businesses and other institutions," it added.

The embassy also urged Americans to avoid demonstrations, large gatherings, and areas with a heavy security presence, while monitoring local media and following instructions from Iraqi authorities.

Last month, the United States warned its citizens against traveling to Iraq, citing the risk of attacks, kidnappings, and other security threats, while maintaining its highest-level travel advisory for the country.