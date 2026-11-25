Shafaq News- Al-Anbar

Iraq's Akkas gas-fired power station in western Al-Anbar province has brought two generating units back online, adding 180 megawatts to the national grid, the plant management said on Wednesday.

The two units, GT29 and GT30, were restarted after engineers connected the gas start-up heaters and carried out maintenance on wells at the nearby Akkas gas field, which supplies the plant.

The Akkas field, near the Syrian border, is one of Iraq's main non-associated gas fields.