Shafaq News- Erbil

The Kurdistan Students and Youth Union on Wednesday called on students across the Kurdistan Region (KRI) to stage mass protests on Thursday against federal measures expanding Baghdad's authority over border security, crossings, and oil operations.

"Despite differences in political views within the Kurdish house, we are united on national issues and defend the land of Kurdistan with one voice," the union's secretary-general, Shivan Mahmoud, told a news conference. He called for a "million-strong" demonstration, urging student and youth groups affiliated with all political parties to participate and tell Baghdad that "Kurds will not accept any illegal and unconstitutional decision."

Erbil Governor Omed Khoshnaw said authorities had approved "the largest mass demonstration" in support of the KRI, to be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday in the city park near Erbil Citadel. The rally was authorized at the request of representatives of different social groups, and the provincial security committee has completed all preparations, Khoshnaw said, calling on residents, political forces, communities, and civil society groups to take part.

Zana Mulla Khalid, a senior official of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) in Erbil, said the problem with Baghdad was that the two sides repeatedly reach and sign agreements, only for the federal government to back away from them, “undermining Kurdish leaders' credibility with their own people.”

“Instead of addressing us in this language, Baghdad should apply the constitution and the law,” he told reporters.

The measures, announced on Tuesday following investigations into oil smuggling at the state-run North Oil Company, included the dismissal of oil and security officials and referrals for investigation. Federal security forces were instructed to close unofficial roads and tighten monitoring of petroleum shipments between the Kurdistan Region and neighboring provinces, while border crossings and authorization for oil exports are to come under federal control.

The Kurdistan Regional Government's cabinet rejected the measures, calling them a breach of the constitution and an attempt to return Iraq to centralized rule.

In an interpretive ruling issued at PM Ali Al-Zaidi's request, Iraq's Federal Supreme Court affirmed federal authority over border security, crossings, customs policy, and oversight of oil operations, including in the Kurdistan Region.