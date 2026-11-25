Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq's Federal Supreme Court on Wednesday affirmed federal authority over border security, crossings and oversight of oil operations in the Kurdistan Region (KRI), a day after Kurdish leaders rejected measures announced by Prime Minister Ali Al-Zaidi as unconstitutional.

In an interpretive ruling issued at Al-Zaidi's request, the country's highest court said the division of powers between Baghdad and the KRI authorities must not undermine Iraq's unity and sovereignty or break up the powers the constitution reserves exclusively for the federal government. The ruling, passed by a majority with two judges dissenting, is final and binding on all authorities.

Read more: Al-Zaidi orders federal control of Kurdistan crossings

What The Court Ruled

Protecting and securing Iraq's international borders is an exclusive federal power, the court said, and the federal government may deploy and manage the armed forces along all of Iraq's borders, including those in territory administered by the Kurdistan Region, which borders Turkiye, Iran and Syria.

Federal authorities may also supervise and control all border crossings, including those in the Kurdistan Region, and set up a single national system to automate crossings and customs, the court ruled, while customs administration remains subject to coordination with the regions under the constitution.

On oil and gas, the court said the resources belong to all Iraqis, with management shared between the federal government and producing regions and provinces. The federal Oil Ministry and federal oversight bodies may supervise, inspect and audit oilfields, operations and contracts covering production, marketing and exports.

The court also affirmed Baghdad's authority to set fiscal and customs policy, including a unified tariff, and oversee non-oil revenues nationwide, including those collected in the Kurdistan Region.

Limits on KRI Authority

The court also reaffirmed the territorial jurisdiction of the Kurdistan Region as covering areas administered by its government on March 19, 2003, in Duhok, Erbil, Al-Sulaymaniyah, Kirkuk, Diyala and Nineveh, in accordance with Article 53(A) of the Transitional Administrative Law, which remains in force under the constitution. The KRI authorities' powers cannot extend beyond those areas, and areas outside them fall under federal authority, the court said, adding that the KRI's de facto administration of such areas does not give it constitutional jurisdiction over them. The ruling preserves the constitution's provisions on the disputed territories claimed by both Baghdad and Erbil, which are meant to be settled under Article 140.

The ruling follows decisions issued by al-Zaidi on Tuesday after investigations into oil smuggling at the state-run North Oil Company. Under those decisions, the federal Border Ports Authority is to take over all crossings in the Kurdistan Region, oil exports require the federal Oil Ministry's approval, and the ministry was instructed to assume management of its oilfields in Kirkuk, Nineveh, Saladin and Diyala that lie in areas under Kurdish security control.

KRI President Nechirvan Barzani rejected Baghdad’s use of “military language” after the federal government's orders, urging the Iraqi political parties to act wisely and with a sense of national responsibility.

Prime Minister Masrour Barzani denounced the decisions as contradicting understandings reached with Baghdad, and the KRI's two ruling parties, the Kurdistan Democratic Party and the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan, issued a joint statement calling any infringement of the KRI's rights "a red line."