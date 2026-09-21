Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi on Monday welcomed the unification of Peshmerga forces under the Kurdistan Region of Iraq (KRI)’s Ministry of Peshmerga Affairs as a step toward strengthening national security and institutional governance.

Al-Zaidi congratulated the people of the Kurdistan Region and the Peshmerga on completing the process, stressing the importance of unifying security and military forces to consolidate “our defense decision-making.”

Earlier today, the KRI marked the completion of the years-long Peshmerga unification process. The Kurdistan Region Presidency said that, as of Sept. 21, no Peshmerga force would remain outside the Ministry of Peshmerga Affairs, ending the separate command structures that had long divided the forces.

Read more: The evolution of Kurdish power in Iraq