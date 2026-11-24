Shafaq News- Baghdad

The Iraqi government said on Wednesday that it makes decisions independently within the country's borders and does not act on foreign encouragement or directives.

Prime Minister Ali Al-Zaidi's media office said Iraq is a sovereign federal democracy whose institutions derive their legitimacy from the constitution and the will of its people, adding that Iraq's national interests, the rights of its people, and security needs guide government actions.

The statement followed Al-Zaidi's expanded crackdown on oil smuggling in Jurf al-Sakhar and Kirkuk, which led to the dismissal of security officials and new federal measures concerning border crossings in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq (KRI), oil exports, and oilfields in Kirkuk, Nineveh, Saladin, and Diyala under KRI security control. Erbil rejected the decisions as violations of previous agreements with Baghdad.