KRG on salary crisis: International support needed

Shafaq News/ The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) on Wednesday strongly criticized the Iraqi Ministry of Finance’s decision to halt funding for public sector salaries, calling it “unconstitutional, unlawful, and a form of collective punishment.”

During its weekly session, chaired by Prime Minister Masrour Barzani, the Council of Ministers affirmed that the Region had fulfilled all its obligations and submitted the required financial data transparently to the joint audit committee of both federal and regional oversight bodies.

Prime Minister Barzani pointed to the 2025 agreement between the federal and regional finance ministries, which ensures the disbursement of full monthly salaries throughout the year. He also referenced a Federal Supreme Court ruling that disputes over the federal budget law must not be used to justify suspending salary payments, emphasizing the constitutional principle of equal treatment for all Iraqi citizens.

The Council described the recent federal decision as politically driven and warned against any suspension of salary payments in the coming months, stating that such measures unfairly target the population of the Kurdistan Region.

The KRG resolved to formally brief the international community and diplomatic representatives on the legal, constitutional, and financial aspects of the issue, urging support for a resolution within the framework of Iraq’s constitution.