Iraqi Finance Minister discusses financial cooperation with Kurdistan in key meeting

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, Iraqi Finance Minister Taif Sami stated that a joint meeting between the Federal Government's Economic Ministerial Council and the Kurdistan Region's Economic Council focused on resolving shared financial issues between the two sides.

According to a statement from the ministry, "the bilateral discussions held in Erbil and attended by Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani aimed to enhance financial cooperation and find sustainable solutions to longstanding financial disputes."

"The talks are part of broader governmental efforts to strengthen collaboration between the federal government and the Kurdistan Region."

The statement stressed that Key financial issues, including the salaries of regional employees, the Kurdistan Region's budget, border crossings, and coordination of customs and tax policies, are "central to stabilizing Iraq's economy."

Minister Sami described the negotiations as a "historic opportunity" to achieve financial reconciliation between Baghdad and Erbil, stressing the importance of reaching sustainable solutions to their financial disagreements.

She also noted that an equitable mechanism for distributing oil revenues and managing border crossings would help foster trust and economic stability across the country.

Earlier, the two economic councils said in a joint statement that the talks aimed at resolving outstanding issues between Baghdad and Erbil, focusing on constitutional rights.

The meeting, hosted in the Kurdistan capital, was attended by KRG Prime Minister, Iraqi Deputy Prime Minister and Economy Minister Fuad Hussein, KRG Deputy Prime Minister Qubad Talabani, and other senior officials.

"Solving these issues is possible if the will and desire exist," Barzani said, welcoming the federal delegation. He emphasized that the constitution and previous agreements should form the basis of any resolution.

"The federal government must treat all regions of Iraq fairly," Barzani added. "As it defends the rights of citizens in Basra and Baghdad, it must equally defend the rights of those in the Kurdistan Region."

Fuad Hussein, representing Baghdad, also called for a constitutional approach, saying, "This visit is intended to resolve the remaining issues."

Following the initial discussions, committees from both sides held separate talks in a positive atmosphere, according to the statement. The meetings are expected to continue for two days.