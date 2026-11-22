Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraqi judicial authorities detained one suspect and several Energy Police officers over an alleged organized crude oil smuggling operation involving a pipeline between Dhi Qar and Basra provinces, the Supreme Judicial Council announced on Sunday.

Preliminary investigations uncovered a network whose members divided responsibilities, with some loading tanker trucks from an illegally tapped pipeline and others transporting the crude to several Iraqi provinces, the council said.

The council did not disclose the total number of suspects but confirmed that investigations were continuing in coordination with the Dhi Qar Security Directorate to determine legal responsibility and take action against anyone found to be involved.

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