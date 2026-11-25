Shafaq News- Baghdad (Updated at 17:21)

Iraq's National Security Service said on Wednesday it had found a tapped oil pipeline in the Al-Luhais area, between Dhi Qar and Basra provinces, and seized a vehicle rigged to smuggle fuel in Kirkuk, “as part of a nationwide crackdown on oil theft.”

Acting on intelligence, the service's teams found three hoses connected to valves fitted on the pipeline at Junction 24 in Al-Luhais, which were used to draw crude and load it onto tankers for smuggling, the service said in a statement. The valves were shut in coordination with technical teams.

In Kirkuk, the service seized a vehicle that had been illegally modified with openings in its sides to unload fuel and found kerosene in its tank. The driver was also arrested.

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