Shafaq News- Tripoli

The Iraqi embassy located eight missing Iraqi migrants who entered Libya irregularly three months ago, Chargé d'Affaires Ahmed Al-Sahhaf said on Wednesday.

The announcement followed earlier efforts by the embassy to locate several Iraqi migrants whose families had lost contact with them, Al-Sahhaf said in a statement. The embassy received the eight migrants at its premises and began verifying their identities and issuing travel documents in preparation for their voluntary return to Iraq, he added.

On November 21, Al-Sahhaf said that two Iraqi migrants voluntarily returned home, bringing total repatriations to 410.

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