Shafaq News- Basingstoke

Former England winger Raheem Sterling received a 12-month prison sentence, suspended for 18 months, on Wednesday for dangerous driving after he inhaled nitrous oxide at the wheel of his Lamborghini and crashed in southern England.

According to UK media, District Judge Kirsty Allman banned Sterling from driving for two years and ordered him to complete 100 hours of unpaid work. Allman said he had shown “conscious disregard for the safety of other road users” but took into account his charity work and the help he had sought for addiction.

The court heard that a driver on the M25 saw Sterling inhaling from a balloon during the morning rush hour on May 28, and dashcam footage showed his Lamborghini weaving between lanes on the M3. He crashed after leaving the motorway.

No other vehicle was involved and no one was hurt.

Sterling pleaded guilty on September 15 to dangerous driving, possessing nitrous oxide for wrongful inhalation, and failing to provide a blood sample. For failing to provide the sample, Allman imposed a concurrent two-month term, also suspended for 18 months. Sterling could serve the prison term if he commits another offense during the suspension or breaches the order.

The 31-year-old scored 20 goals in 82 appearances for England and won four Premier League titles with Manchester City. He has been without a club since his short-term contract with Dutch side Feyenoord expired at the end of last season.