Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraqi Oil Minister Basim al-Abadi has appointed Nabil Adnan Khalaf as interim head of the state-run Oil Pipelines Company for three months, replacing its director general, who was suspended amid the government's crackdown on oil smuggling.

According to a ministerial order marked "secret" and dated November 24, seen by Shafaq News, Khalaf, currently assistant director general for projects at the Dhi Qar Oil Company, takes over from Ali Abdul Karim Nasser (Al-Moussawi), who was suspended under an earlier administrative order.

The appointment takes effect immediately and will last for up to three months, pending the conclusion of legal proceedings against Nasser, the document said.

Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi dismissed nine officials, including the director of the Oil Pipelines Company, earlier this month and referred suspects to the courts after an investigation confirmed oil smuggling from pipelines in Jurf al-Sakhr, in northern Babil province.