Erbil airport fines airline, seizes weapons, and halts drug smuggling attempt

Shafaq News / The Erbil airport announced on Sunday that it had imposed a 2,500 US Dollars fine on an airline company that made a passenger pay an extra 150 US Dollars.

The manager of the airport, Ahmad Hoshyar, said in a press conference attended by Shafaq News Agency that investigations have shown that an airline company illegally took 150 US Dollars from one of its special needs passengers, and was fined 2500 US Dollars and forced to refund the amount it charged from the passenger.

Hoshyar added that security authorities had foiled an attempt to smuggle drugs and weapons into Iraqi soil. The seized drugs were handed to the relevant authorities.