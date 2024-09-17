Drug smuggling foiled, 76,000 illegal medicine boxes seized in Diyala

Shafaq News/ A security source reported, on Tuesday, the apprehension of an Iranian traveler attempting to smuggle dozens of narcotic pills into Iraq through the Mandali (Munthiriya) border crossing in Diyala governorate.

The source told Shafaq News Agency, "A K9 unit at the Mandali border crossing successfully prevented the smuggling attempt, uncovering dozens of pills believed to be narcotics in the possession of the Iranian traveler." The individual, along with the seized substances, has been handed over to the anti-narcotics unit for further investigation.

In a related incident, Diyala’s Health Department Inspection and Complaints Division, in coordination with health patrols and the Directorate of Organized Crime in Khalis district, seized over 76,000 boxes of non-compliant and untested medicine.

According to a statement from Diyala Health Department, "The operation was a well-coordinated sting involving health inspectors and organized crime units, leading to the confiscation of the illegal medicine found in two vehicles." The suspects involved in the transportation have been referred to the judiciary for legal proceedings.

The department emphasized that the operation is part of ongoing efforts to safeguard public health from the risks associated with unverified or unauthorized drugs and to combat the illegal distribution of pharmaceuticals.