Shafaq News- Baghdad/ Erbil

The US dollar closed Wednesday's trading higher in Iraq, hovering around 170,000 dinars per 100 dollars.

According to a Shafaq News market survey, the rate at Baghdad's Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya exchanges reached 169,950 dinars, up from the morning session's 169,150.

Exchange shops in Baghdad sold the dollar at 170,500 dinars and bought it at 169,500.

In Erbil, selling and buying prices stood at 170,250 and 170,150, respectively.