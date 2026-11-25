Shafaq News- Basra

Commandos inspected all garages and fuel tanker yards in their area of southern Iraq’s Basra province to curb illegal fuel transport and storage, the Basra Operations Command said on Wednesday.

The five-vehicle force checked official documents, permits, oil-sector ID badges, and security clearances for vehicles and drivers.

On November 24, Iraqi Prime Minister Ali Faleh Al-Zaidi ordered the dismissal of security and administrative officials, tighter controls at border crossings and oilfields, and digital monitoring of pipelines and wells after an investigation into oil smuggling at the state-run North Oil Company.

Read more: Iraqi MP: Najaf pipeline breach lies on Al-Nujaba land