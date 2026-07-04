Tanker influx floods Iraq’s Basra oil export terminals

Shafaq News- Basra

Iraq’s Basra oil terminal is preparing for an increase in tanker arrivals, hours after the docking of the vessel “Kuwait Prosperity,” a source at the State Company for Iraqi Ports told Shafaq News on Saturday.

The Barbados Prosperity, a giant crude carrier, will load 2 million barrels of Iraqi oil. Two additional tankers are also expected to reach Iraqi waters in the coming hours after transiting the Strait of Hormuz, en route to Basra’s export terminals.

“Shipping and loading operations are continuing without disruption, in line with planned schedules,” the source noted.

Earlier this week, S&P Global Commodity Insights reported that around 8.3 million barrels of Iraqi crude remain stranded at the strategic maritime gateway, pending shipment.

Iraq, OPEC’s second-largest producer, exports about 95% of its crude through southern terminals, leaving it particularly exposed to disruptions in Gulf shipping. Eco Iraq, an economic affairs observatory, estimated that the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, which carries around 20% of global oil supplies, has cost the country about 350 million barrels in lost exports by June 20, equivalent to roughly $37.7 billion in revenue.

The Strait of Hormuz has remained largely closed since Feb. 28 after Iran restricted maritime traffic in response to the US-Israeli war. Washington and Tehran later reached an understanding to resume shipping under a memorandum signed in Switzerland on June 17.

Read more: No exit but Hormuz: Iraq's economic vulnerability exposed