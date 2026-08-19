Shafaq News- Maysan

Iraq's Federal Integrity Commission said it arrested a man who posed as an officer in the anti-crime directorate in Maysan province and extorted a resident for a bribe.

According to the commission, the suspect attempted to extort 15 million dinars (roughly 11,000 US dollars) in exchange for destroying investigative documents he claimed to have. The team set up an ambush and detained him as he took part of the money.