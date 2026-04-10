Hormuz traffic limited after ceasefire as US eyes rate cuts on lower energy prices

Shafaq News- Washington

12 vessels passed through the Strait of Hormuz during the first two days following the US-Iran ceasefire announcement, Maritime data showed on Friday, alongside a limited resumption of air traffic after weeks of disruption caused by regional tensions.

Shipping activity remains below normal levels after nearly 40 days of instability that affected both maritime navigation and aviation routes in the region.

White House economic adviser Kevin Hassett said the US Federal Reserve could move to cut interest rates once the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz leads to a rapid decline in energy prices. In remarks to Fox Business, Hassett said energy prices are expected to fall quickly as the waterway reopens, adding that lower energy costs would help ease inflationary pressures. He noted that such developments would strengthen expectations for the Federal Reserve’s ability to reduce interest rates in the near term.