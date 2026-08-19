Shafaq News- Nasiriyah

A security force, accompanied by a team from Iraq's Integrity Commission, raided the municipal building in Nasiriyah on Wednesday and arrested the serving head of its property division along with four employees from the revenue department, a security source told Shafaq News.

The source said the arrests were carried out under judicial warrants issued by the Integrity Investigation Court in the southern province of Dhi Qar, without disclosing the charges against those detained.

Read more: Three Nasiriyah municipality officials arrested in corruption probe