Shafaq News- Baghdad

The United Nations on Wednesday marked the 23rd anniversary of the bombing of its headquarters at Baghdad’s Canal Hotel, which killed 22 UN personnel, including its top envoy to Iraq, Sergio Vieira de Mello.

At a memorial ceremony attended by Shafaq News, UN Acting Resident Coordinator Peter Hawkins honored colleagues who came to Iraq to support peace and recovery and improve people's lives. Vieira de Mello's “leadership and dedication continue to inspire many around the world,” he noted, adding that the attack, intended to “spread fear and sow division,” only strengthened the UN's commitment to “peace, humanity, and dignity.”

Hawkins also praised Iraqis who have worked alongside the organization for their “exceptional resilience, courage, and determination to build a better future.”

Representing the Iraqi presidency, Manhal Al-Safi called the bombing a painful chapter in the history of Iraq and the United Nations. He expressed hope for continued cooperation between Baghdad and the UN.

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