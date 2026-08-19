Shafaq News- Baghdad/ Erbil

On Wednesday, gold prices hovered around 950,000 IQD per mithqal in Baghdad and Erbil markets, according to a Shafaq News market survey.

Gold prices on Baghdad’s Al-Nahr Street recorded a selling price of 955,000 IQD per mithqal (equivalent to five grams) for 21-carat gold, including Gulf, Turkish, and European varieties, with a buying price of 951,000 IQD. The same gold sold for 960,000 IQD on Tuesday.

The selling price for 21-carat Iraqi gold stood at 925,000 IQD, while the buying price reached 921,000 IQD.

In jewelry stores, the selling price per mithqal of 21-carat Gulf gold ranged between 955,000 and 965,000 IQD, while Iraqi gold sold for between 925,000 and 935,000 IQD.

In Erbil, 22-carat gold was sold at 983,000 IQD per mithqal, 21-carat gold at 940,000 IQD, and 18-carat gold at 805,000 IQD.