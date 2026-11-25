Shafaq News- Tehran

Two oil tankers caught fire after striking naval mines near the Strait of Hormuz, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Navy said on Wednesday, warning vessels against attempting to cross the waterway with their navigation systems switched off.

In a statement carried by Iranian media, the IRGC Navy claimed the tankers had attempted to cross the waterway covertly, using an "unrestricted route" and under US military protection.

IRGC Navy renews warning as cargo vessel strikes mine south of Strait of Hormuz https://t.co/ZYaAmj9ZzV https://t.co/w7c5vmOkTF — Press TV 🔻 (@PressTV) November 25, 2026

The IRGC Navy also stressed that passage through the Strait of Hormuz is conditional on compliance with regulations set by Iran's armed forces, prior coordination, the use of approved shipping routes, and keeping tracking and navigation systems operational.