Shafaq News- Baghdad

Drones operated by Iraqi Army Aviation destroyed a vehicle “used by terrorists” in western Al-Anbar province on Wednesday, the Office of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces said.

The two strikes, carried out by CH-5 drones, hit a covered vehicle in the Sahoul Rawa area, within the Al-Jazira Operations Command's area of responsibility, “completely destroying the target.”

The office did not disclose further details.

Last week, Iraqi F-16 fighter jets struck a vehicle carrying three suspected militants in the Al-Jazira desert.