Shafaq News- Erbil/ Beirut

Fly Erbil launched its first scheduled flight to Beirut's Rafic Hariri International Airport on Wednesday, opening a regular service to Lebanon.

The carrier will operate two flights a week, on Wednesdays and Saturdays, on an Erbil–Baghdad–Beirut route.

The Beirut route follows Fly Erbil's announcement of scheduled direct flights between Erbil and Damascus, after it received operating permits from Syria's civil aviation authority. The airline received its air operator certificate from Iraq's Civil Aviation Authority on October 22.