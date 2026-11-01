Shafaq News- Erbil

Fly Erbil announced the start of independent flight operations on Sunday after securing its own Iraqi aviation certificate, showcasing cabin crew uniforms inspired by traditional Kurdish clothing.

Speaking at a press conference, Fly Erbil General Manager Lawand Mamondi said the company had obtained an Air Operator Certificate (AOC) from the Iraqi Civil Aviation Authority, allowing it to operate independently.

He explained that Fly Erbil had previously operated flights under UR Airlines' certificate but would now conduct operations under its own certification and name.

On October 22, Fly Erbil announced that it had obtained its AOC, outlining plans to expand its network to additional Iraqi cities and new regional and international destinations while upgrading its services to meet international standards.