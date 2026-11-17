Shafaq News- Erbil/ Damascus

Scheduled direct flights between Damascus and Erbil, the capital of Iraq's Kurdistan Region, will begin on December 2, Fly Erbil and Syria's General Authority of Civil Aviation announced on Tuesday.

Both parties confirmed that one-way ticket prices will start at $99.99.

On October 22, the Erbil-based airline announced that it had received an Air Operator Certificate (AOC) from Iraq's Civil Aviation Authority, calling it a step toward further development and expansion of its flight network.