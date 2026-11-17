Shafaq News- Babil

Babil's Provincial Council elected Mahdi al-Ardawi as the province's new governor on Tuesday, replacing Ali Turki after accepting his resignation.

A Shafaq News correspondent reported that the council held an extraordinary session at Babil Resort, attended by 12 of its 17 members and Iraqi Parliament First Deputy Speaker Adnan Fayhan.

Both al-Ardawi and Turki belong to the Asaib Ahl al-Haq political bloc, affiliated with an Iraqi Shiite armed group.

Turki announced his resignation on November 12 following growing controversy over alleged fuel smuggling in Jurf al-Sakhr, also known as Jurf al-Nasr, in northern Babil province.

Before resigning, he had denied oil smuggling in the area, although a government security and intelligence report alleged that two pipelines were used to smuggle oil through Jurf al-Sakhr.

Read more: CF source: Signs of breakthrough in Jurf Al-Sakhr crisis