Ishraqat Kanoun throws support behind Al-Maamouri in Babil standoff

Shafaq News– Babil

A political standoff intensified in Iraq’s southern Babil province as rival blocs compete to name a new governor, with the Ishraqat Kanoun Bloc throwing its weight behind former lawmaker Amir Al-Maamouri to replace outgoing governor Adnan Fayhan.

The contest has sharpened since Fayhan won the post of first deputy speaker of parliament, opening the race for the provincial government. The State of Law Coalition, led by Nouri Al-Maliki, is competing with Asaib Ahl al-Haq, headed by Qais Al-Khazali, for control of the post.

Haider al-Salami of Ishraqat Kanoun said Babil’s Provincial Council is facing a “historic moment” to answer public demands and end what he described as years of corruption and quota-based rule. He warned that continued delays in convening a full council session could fuel instability across the province.

“The stalling and failure to hold a legal session carries serious risks,” Al-Salami said, adding that residents want a clear break from political bargaining.

Babil’s Provincial Council failed on January 10 to hold a scheduled vote to elect a new governor due to the lack of a quorum. The Sadiqoon Movement, the political wing of Asaib Ahl Al-Haq to which Fayhan belongs, accused rival forces of blocking its nominee and warned of a response.

Salami said public backing for Al-Maamouri stems from his record in confronting corruption, arguing that Babil should not remain trapped in power-sharing arrangements. Activists in the province have, since January 10, organized discussion forums and civic meetings over the choice of a new governor, avoiding street protests but warning of pressure on council members.

Separately, the Jamahir Babil (Babil People) group announced plans for a demonstration on January 17 in support of Al-Maamouri, rejecting what it called the dominance of political parties over the governor’s post.

Dozens of residents have already staged protests calling for Al-Maamouri’s appointment. At the same time, supporters of the Sadiqoon Bloc held a march backing their candidate, Ali Turki Al-Jamali, urging council members to act in line with election results.

Al-Maamouri said earlier this month that the civic movement seeking a governor free from quota politics reflects growing public awareness, adding that any candidate should secure an absolute majority —half plus one— within the Provincial Council to move forward.