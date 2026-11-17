Shafaq News- Kirkuk

Iraqi Interior Minister Yasser al-Maliki removed Mohammed Ismail from his post as head of Kirkuk's Intelligence and Counterterrorism Directorate on Tuesday, appointing Moataz Mohammed as his replacement, a security source told Shafaq News.

The new director would assume his duties under instructions issued by the Interior Ministry, the source said.

The source did not disclose the reasons for Ismail's removal, and the Interior Ministry has yet to issue an official statement explaining the decision.

The directorate is responsible for tracking terrorist cells, pursuing wanted suspects, and strengthening intelligence efforts across Kirkuk province.