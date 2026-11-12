Shafaq News- Babil

Babil Governor Ali Turki submitted his resignation on Thursday following his recent statements denying any oil smuggling from Jurf al-Sakhr (Jurf al-Nasr), a district in the province.

An informed source told Shafaq News that Turki made the statements without the knowledge of the Iraqi federal government or the leadership of the Sadiqoun Movement, the political wing of Asaib Ahl al-Haq.

The resignation followed a directive from Asaib Ahl al-Haq Secretary-General Qais al-Khazali, because Turki had acted outside the instructions of the political bloc supporting Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi and his government, the source explained.

On November 10, Turki denied reports of oil smuggling in Jurf Al-Sakhr, saying no oil pipeline runs through the area and calling the allegations a "shameful" attempt to target the security forces stationed there.

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