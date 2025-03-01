EXCLUSIVE: Healthcare situation in Syria “dire,” KRG steps in

Shafaq News/ The Kurdistan Regional Government has dispatched a substantial shipment of medicines to Syria, where the healthcare system is grappling with severe shortages, a senior Syrian health official revealed on Saturday.

Zuhair Qarat, Director of Planning and International Cooperation at Syria’s Ministry of Health, told Shafaq News that his country is facing a critical deficit in essential medical supplies, fuel, and food for both patients and medical personnel.

“The healthcare infrastructure is dire, with outdated medical equipment and an urgent need for essential devices,” he clarified. “The situation is exacerbated by rising cases of chronic and seasonal diseases.”

Qarat also highlighted the challenges posed by international sanctions and rising costs, making it increasingly difficult to procure rare medicines and specialized treatments. “Some patients, particularly those in need of bone marrow transplants, must travel abroad for treatment,” he remarked, adding that cases of influenza and dialysis patients are also increasing.

“Authorities have devised a short-term emergency plan spanning three to six months, prioritizing fuel, electricity, and vital medical supplies to address the crisis” the Syrian official affirmed.

On regional cooperation, Qarat emphasized ongoing coordination with local and international partners, including UN agencies, to secure urgent medical supplies and replace outdated equipment, confirming, “Plans are also in place to renovate hospitals and establish new medical centers in response to shifting population needs.”

Medicine shipments from Erbil, the capital of Iraqi Kurdistan, have been also distributed to healthcare facilities across Syria, Qarat noted.